1A girls basketball all-district released

The 1A girl’s basketball all-district list is out and the area teams’ players were honored for their play.

Bellevue’s Sky-Lar Embry was the only area player to earn a superlative award, winning the district’s defensive player of the year.

Fellow Lady Eagles teammates Austin Ford and Kaylee Trail earned first team recognition. Destiny Matz, Cirstin Allen and Grace Martin were named honorable mention.

Forestburg had two players, Faith Moore and Morgan Miller, named first team all-district. Rebeca Sanchez was named honorable mention.

Gold-Burg’s Kelly Contreras was the only other player from the area named to the district’s first team, with the last four spots being taken by players from Midway and Slidell.

Teammate Taylor Lyons was named to the district’s second team while Ashlyn Brown, Sierra and Shadie Weaver were named honorable mention.

Prairie Valley had Hailey Winkler, Molly Gilleland and Emily Carpenter named to the district’s second team. Teammates Randi Gilleland, Carmen Gomez and Karagan Ritchie were named honorable mention.

Saint Jo had Kaitline Harris named to the district’s second team. Elaina Everson was named honorable mention.

The full all-district list is in the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.