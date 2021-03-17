Bowie finishes tournament strong

The Bowie Jackrabbits had a competitive Walker Stallcup tournament during the weekend.

Despite a winless Friday, the Jackrabbits finished the tournament with an overall positive 3-2 record.

Bowie opened its hosted tournament on Thursday with a game against Bridgeport. The Bulls started out the game taking the early 2-0 lead, picking up runs in the first and second innings.

The Jackrabbits responded with four runs in the fourth inning, taking advantage of two hit batters that drove in two runs with the bases loaded along with five hits. Bowie added one more in the fifth inning to extend its lead to 5-2 as it won two innings later.

The Jackrabbits later in the day played Petrolia. Bowie led 2-1 after the first inning. The Pirates scored on a solo home run and it would be the only offense they could muster.

The Jackrabbits added to their lead with runs in the third and fourth inning before scoring three runs in the sixth inning to end the game with the score 7-1.

Friday did not go as well for Bowie. The Jackrabbits first played Aubrey. The Chaparrals got the lead early in the first inning scoring two runs. Bowie had a tough day getting any offense going.

Aubrey added runs in the third, fourth, fifth and two runs in the sixth inning, taking advantage of the eight walks drawn from the Jackrabbits pitching. Bowie lost 7-0 as the game was called after six innings so it could get ready for its next game against Wichita Falls.

The Jackrabbits took the lead 2-0 in the first inning as Sanders and Melton scored on the base paths. The Coyotes cut the lead to 2-1 in the third inning, but Bowie was able to keep its one run lead until the sixth inning.

Wichita Falls scored two runs on a double to take the lead 3-2. The Jackrabbits were not able to respond and lost the close game.

Bowie hoped to end the tournament on a positive note on Saturday against Pampa. The Harvesters struck first with a run in the first inning. The Jackrabbits answered in the same inning as Swearingin drove in two runs to give Bowie a 2-1 lead.

The Jackrabbits added one more in the third inning as Sanders scored on the base paths thanks to fielding errors as Bowie led 3-1.

Pampa would cut into the lead with a run scored in the fifth inning, but the Jackrabbits held on to win 3-2 after the game was called in the sixth.

