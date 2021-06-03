Bowie, Nocona boys basketball all-district teams released

The Bowie and Nocona boy’s basketball team all-district selections have been released.

The Jackrabbits and Indians had a few players named to some of the teams and one given an individual honor.

Bowie’s Brody Armstrong was named the district’s newcomer of the year. The sophomore provided a scoring spark off the bench for the Jackrabbits during most the season until he worked himself into the starting lineup to end the year.

First team all-district selections went to Bowie’s Cade Thompson and Nocona’s Landry McCasland.

Both led their teams in scoring most nights from the guard position. Thompson used his quickness and shot making to score in bunches in short time while McCasland used his craft and toughness to get to the rim at will.

The Indians had two more of their guards Adam Meekins and Lyndon Fenoglio named to the district’s second team. Fenoglio provided another dynamic ball hander for Nocona while Meekins shooting from 3-point range was a big weapon for the team.

Bowie named starters Drew Weber and A.J. Whatley to its honorable mention team. Weber’s length in the post and shooting from outside was a valuable tool for the Jackrabbits. The lightning quick Whatley started at point guard and proved tough to contain for opponents.

The Indians named post players Sam Davis and Ryder Oswald along with wing Brady McCasland to their honorable mention team.

Davis provided good rim protection and some shooting touch from outside along with Oswald who formed a two towers starting lineup for Nocona for most of district.

When the team started to go small later in the season McCasland got the nod to start as another player who could score from the perimeter driving to the rim.

Bowie had seven players named academic all-district that included Drew Weber, Bayler Swint, Cade Thompson, Logan Hutson, Riley Blackburn, Ryder Richey and Brae Ogle.