Bowie wins 16-1

The Bowie Jackrabbits picked up an easy district win on Friday against City View.

The Jackrabbits won by run rule 16-1 in the fifth inning to close out a good week.

The Mustangs were able to take advantage of some Bowie mistakes in the first inning. Their leadoff hitter got on base with a single. One batter and a stolen second base later, an infield error allowed the runner to score and give City View a 1-0 lead.

It would not last long.

The Jackrabbits scored six runs in the first inning. Devin Melton, Kynan DeMoss and Logan Hutson all drove in one run. With the bases loaded, Hutson would score thanks to an error at second base on the base paths. A hit from Tucker Jones into the outfield produced an error and allowed the other two base runners to score.

In the second inning, the Mustangs were able to get one base runner on due to another infield error from Bowie with one out. Fortunately, pitcher Cade Thompson struck out the next batter and induced a fly out into the outfield.

The Jackrabbits offense picked up right where it left off. Melton led off with a hit. The bases were loaded after a fly out as both batters were hit back-to-back.

Colton Richey then came through with a bases clearing double to drive in all three runs. A wild pitch allowed him to advance to third base where Jake Fallis drove him in with a single to make the score 10-1.

Jones followed with a single, but the next batter would ground into an inning ending double-play.

The third inning was a rare three-up, three-down for both teams as neither had any luck getting any base runner on to initiate any offense. Bowie repeated it in the fourth inning, but its offense picked back up again.

With Thompson and Kawlyer Swearingin hitting singles and both stealing bases to be in scoring position, Fallis drove them in with a single.

Following a walk, A.J. Whatley would then drive a run in on a single. Melton then hit a ball into the outfield. Fielding errors from City View would allow both Whatley and Melton to score to make the score 16-1.

The Mustangs batted one more time, but pitcher Troy Kesey struck out the side the end the game.

