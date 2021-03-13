Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday

On March 14 daylight saving time begins as we spring forward one hour. Remember to reset your clocks before you go to bed Saturday night.

Once more Senators have introduced a bill, the Sunshine Protection Action, that would make DST permanent, eliminating the fall back in November. Sixteen states have voted for the change since 2018, but it has to be done on the federal level.

Not everyone observes the tradition in the U.S. — Hawaii and parts of Arizona don’t. The five major US territories — American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Island, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands — also don’t observe DST.