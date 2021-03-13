Nocona hosts Indians Relays

Nocona hosted the Indians Relays on Monday and had great competition from eight schools.

The Nocona boy’s team finished third overall while the Lady Indians finished in fourth place.

Trent Sappington led the Indians, finishing first in all three sprint races: 100, 200 and 400 meters. Another first place winner on the boys side was Estrada in the 300 meter hurdles.

On the girl’s team, Raylee Sparkman led the team winning first in the 200 meter, 400 meter and 800 meter races. Another first place finish for the Nocona girl’s team came from Allie Brown winning the 3200 meter race.

Pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News for full results for the Nocona varsity athletes.