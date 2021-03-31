Nocona teen dies in one-vehicle crash, five others injured

Navaha Resendiz

A 16-year-old Nocona High School freshman described as bright and funny by her band director, was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Farm-to-Market Road 1759 on March 27.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene about 4 p.m. on Saturday on FM 1759 west of Morris Road.

There were five local teenagers and minors from Nocona in the 2008 Ford F-150 pickup. Killed in the crash was Navaha Resendiz, 16, Nocona, who was a front seat passenger in the pickup.

