Price finishes second at state powerlifting meet 03/20/2021 SPORTS 0 Bowie powerlifter Chelsea Price finished second in her class at the girl’s state powerlifting meet in Corpus Christi on Thursday. Price lifted a total of 980 pounds competing in the 220 pound weight class. Her along with Kerstin Kindsfather and Jessie Henry qualified for the state meet from Bowie. The Lady Rabbits were led by Coach Josh Kreger. More information will be in the mid-week paper of The Bowie News. (Courtesy photo)
Leave a Reply