Regionals prove tough competition for boy powerlifters

The Bowie and Nocona boy powerlifters competed at the regional championship meet at Kennedale on March 9.

Bowie’s Bryan Arellano was the only lifter from the two schools who finished among the top five in his weight class.

Arellano finished fifth in the 275 pound class lifting a total of 1,505 pounds, which was five pounds better than the next lifter and good enough to earn him a medal.

Fellow Jackrabbit Coleton Price was one place short of medaling himself. Price finished sixth in the 308 class lifting 1,435 total pounds.

The only other Bowie lifter who competed was Raiden Brezina, who finished 11th in the 123 class lifting a total of 730 pounds. All three of their totals were season personal records.

The Indians had two lifters compete at the meet. Miguel Olivares finished 10th in the 123 class lifting 750 total pounds.

Nicky Diaz also finished in 10th in the 114 class lifting 535 pounds. Both totals were season high person records.

Unfortunately, no lifters from either Bowie or Nocona qualified for the state meet.

With both moving up into division two this season after usually competing in division three, the uptick in competition showed in the final results and the overall fewer lifters qualifying for the regional meet from each school.

Results for all Bowie and Nocona lifters are in the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.