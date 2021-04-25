Commissioners to begin preliminary budget work

Montague County Commissioners are expected to begin some preliminary budget planning when the court meets at 9 a.m. on April 26.

A budget workshop is slated at the end of the agenda. Next week the preliminary property values are expected to be released one of the first steps in planning the budget.

The District Attorney’s Chapter 59 forfeiture fund report will be offered, along with an application to apply for Office of the Attorney General grants for victim assistance coordinator positions.

The receipt and distribution of a Coronavirus Relief Fund grant reimbursement will be presented, along with action on the Nationwide 475b plan agreement.

Other topics for the agenda include: Permission for the Justice of the Peace One to purchase a laptop out of the technology fund; change the name of Walnut Road to Walnut Lane in precinct two; vacating a declaration for lot 572R Silver Lakes Ranch phase seven in precinct two; accept donations from Silver Lake’s Association to pave Sandy lane and part of Turkey Creek Road in precinct two and approve the bond of Constable One Harvey Johnson.

A public hearing on the Walnut Road name change is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. prior to the 9 a.m. meeting.