Commissioners to discuss bridge replacement agreements

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on April 12 for a routine agenda of business.

Two bridge projects will be considered as the county works with the Texas Department of Transportation on replacing a pair of bridges.

One is located on Round Prairie Road in precinct one and Hinton Road in Precinct three. A resolution and advanced funding agreement with TxDOT for bridge replacement will be offered.

Other topics include a sealed bid from Kevin Ramsey for $2,600 for 13 lots in Oak Shores.

Precinct one will ask to trade in a 2009 Ford pickup and a 2002 Ford Super Cab F-150 to buy a 2021 three-quarter-ton long bed GMC pickup.

Precinct four will seek permission to enter the Humphrey property at 2209 Dixie School Road to clear a fence row.

All the precincts will consider going out for annual bids for emulsified asphalt and prime oil.