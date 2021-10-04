FEMA application deadline nears

If you have expenses due to the winter storm in February not covered by insurance or if your insurance has denied your claim for damages to your home, you may be eligible for assistance through FEMA. Typical expenses may include hotel, repairs to the home or damage to personal property appliances like washers. The FEMA registration deadline is April 20th. You can apply three ways:Calling: 800-621-3362Contacting FEMA through their website: disasterassistance.govContacting FEMA through the disasterassistance.gov app available through Apple Store App or Google Play