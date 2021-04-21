Jackrabbit Preview on April 22

The annual Jackrabbit Preview is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 22 in the Bowie High School JV Gym.

This event is open to all parents and incoming students at Bowie High School. For the class of 2025 it’s time to create your four-year plan.

There will be two presentations for parents at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. You will learn about high school courses, dual credit, endorsements, the Advancement Via Individual Determination program, programs of study and more.

There also will be booths and information about courses, clubs, sports and more.

Along with the programs enjoy a barbecue dinner at $10 a plate.