Lady Rabbits end their season

The Bowie Lady Rabbits ended their season on a tough note on Friday against Breckenridge.

A bad sixth inning led to the Lady Bucks to win 14-2 due to run rule as the Lady Rabbits season ended.

Breckenridge scored on a single following an error trying to pick a runner off at first base which allowed her to advance to third base. A walk put two runners on base, but thankfully pitcher Kaylie Kinney struck out the next batter to keep the score only 1-0.

Kenzie Short led off and drew a walk for Bowie. She would later steal second base and a wild pitch allowed her to advance to third base. Unfortunately, a pop up to the pitcher and two strike outs followed to end the first inning.

The Lady Bucks loaded the bases with one out. Following a strike out, a wild pitch allowed one run to score. A walk loaded the bases again where another wild pitch scored another run to make it 3-0, before a line out to second base got Bowie out of the jam.

Addie Farris led off for the Lady Rabbits and hit a single. She would unfortunately be caught in a pickle and get thrown out on the base paths. A strike out followed to make it two outs.

Kinney drew a walk. Traycee Stewart then hit a ball to third base that induced an error to put two runners on base. Unfortunately, the next batter flew out to end the second inning.

Despite giving up two singles, Bowie was able to hold the Lady Bucks scoreless in the third inning with little drama.

This was the Lady Rabbits chance to get back into the game with the top of their lineup coming up. Short again led off by drawing a walk. Two groundouts following that allowed her to advance to third base again. Unfortunately, she would be stranded there as a strike out ended the scoring chance.

Breckenridge led off the fourth inning with a single. A single into right field followed two batters later. An error on the throw into the infield allowed the base runner at first to score and extend the Lady Bucks lead to 4-0.

A fielding error followed on the next hit to put two runners on base, but thankfully a ground out followed to end things before they got worse for Bowie.

The Lady Rabbits needed some luck to go their way since nothing had with their bats yet in the game. Farris drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the fourth. Stephanie Allen followed by getting hit by a pitch. Kinney went to sacrifice bunt, but was able to reach first safely to load the bases up with no outs.

Despite Bowie getting runners into scoring position and coming up empty in the first three innings, surely this was going to be when the Lady Rabbits would score some runs and take some momentum away from a Breckenridge team that had always seemed to find a way to score at least one run so far in every inning besides one up to that point.

Unfortunately, a strike out and a double play followed to end the fourth inning with Bowie coming away empty handed.

With two runners on base, an error at shortstop allowed one run to score. A hit drove in two more runs to up the score 7-0. Melton tried to make score on an inside the park home run thanks to some throwing errors, but was thrown out at home for out three.

Short led off with her third walk of the game. Madison Hartn followed with a double to put two runners in scoring position. A throwing error trying to throw out Short allowed her to score Bowie’s first run.

Following a strike out, Alexa Holzer got hit by a pitch and Farris drew a walk to load the bases again.

The next batter hit into a fielder’s choice as Breckenridge got the force out at home for out two. Kinney followed and hit an infield pop fly. Thankfully, an error on the catch allowed Kinney to reach first and Holzer to score, cutting the lead to 7-2.

Unfortunately, Farris tried to come home as well and was thrown out for out three.

While the Lady Rabbits finally got some good momentum going for them, it was short-lived. While the defense had done a good job of limiting the Lady Bucks to only a few runs each inning and avoiding disaster, it came in the sixth inning.

Four singles, two fielding errors and two walks allowed Breckenridge to double its score, upping the lead to 14-2 and on the verge of winning by run rule.

Bowie would need to score at least three runs to avoid that fate. Unfortunately, the Lady Rabbits bats were out of juice. The first two batters struck out, and a ground out to second base ended the season.

