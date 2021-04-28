Montague County Commissioners begin budget work

Montague County Commissioners began some preliminary budget planning when the court met on April 26.

With preliminary property values released this week, the county can officially begin the first steps in planning the budget. Several departments reported their budget would be very similar to the 2020-21 fiscal year; however, Sheriff Marshall Thomas alerted the court that his department is anticipating the need to replace several vehicles and almost half of the cameras within the Montague County jail.



FEMA Project Manager/Grant Coordinator Charley Lanier presented the receipt and distribution of the Coronavirus Relief Fund grant reimbursement.

