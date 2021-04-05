August 23, 1930 – May 1, 2021

BOWIE – Betty Ann Clark Mitchell Blythe, 90, died on May 1, 2021 in Bowie, TX.

A funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. on May 5 at the First United Methodist Church of Bowie, with the Rev. Steve Martinez officiating. The burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. on May 5 at Elmwood Cemetery in Abilene. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 4 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

She was born on Aug. 23, 1930 in Callahan to Leslie Clark and Bessie Jeffries. She married Glenn Mitchell on May 30, 1948. She was a school teacher at several schools, she then went on to get her masters degree in counseling and began working as a counselor at Rider High School of Wichita Falls and retired in 1991.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Mitchell.

She is survived by her sons, Gregory Mitchell, Wichita Falls and Gary Mitchell, Bowie; daughter, Lea Mitchell, Bowie; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.