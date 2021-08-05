Bowie City Council to meet Monday

Members of the Bowie City Council will consider an ordinance increasing water and sewer tap fees when the council meets in regular session at 6 p.m. on May 10 in council chambers.



The same ordinance will add outside city limits fees and a fee schedule for the tap fees to appendix “C” of the Bowie Code of Ordinances.



Funds from the increase will be used to make interest payments on the city’s $9.7 million loan from the Texas Water Development Board for wastewater system improvements.

