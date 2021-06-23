Bowie ISD finalizing spending plans for using ESSER III funds

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie Independent School District Trustees made plans Monday night to spend a portion of the new federal COVID money to purchase computer equipment for the elementary school and announced its spending plan for the remaining funds.

The district is set to receive $2,586,693 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds III. Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker explained the funds will expire in 2023 unless they are spent sooner. An ESSER III committee has been assessing needs and helped develop this plan.

Through this program, the district makes an initial application for two-thirds of the grant, and one-third of the grant is contingent on the state’s grant application approval.

