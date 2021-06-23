Take salad season to the next level

(Family Features) Warmer months typically call for lighter bites, and one of the first things that comes to mind for many is a fresh and flavorful salad. While a salad is a quick and easy way to up your veggie intake and get food on the table in next to no time, the same formula over and over again can make mealtimes feel mundane.

To take your salads to the next level, think of those greens as a blank slate for creativity and look beyond the bowl for elements that can help create new, satisfying meals. For example, Fresh Express Chopped Salad Kits are tasty and versatile salad mixtures with premium ingredients that can also be eaten as sides with your favorite protein or used as toppers for favorites like pizza and tostadas to help kick mealtime up a notch. The salads are thoroughly washed, rinsed and gently dried then sealed in keep-crisp bags for long-lasting freshness.

These easy Kickin’ Chicken Tostadas are made using the Kickin’ Bacon Ranch Chopped Kit, which includes garden fresh cabbage, green leaf lettuces, carrots, green onions, tortilla strips, uncured bacon bits and some heat from jalapeno ranch dressing. Just add the mixture to tostada shells topped with salsa verde chicken and avocado for a flavorful combination.

Or for a tasty twist on traditional favorites like pizza and burgers, try this Thousand Island Burger Pizza using the Bacon Thousand Island Chopped Kit – a combination of iceberg and green leaf lettuces, uncured bacon bits, Parmesan cheese crisps, honey butter cornbread crisps and creamy Thousand Island dressing – to bring sweet and savory flavors together with beef and cheese on top of a homemade pizza crust.

Thousand Island Burger Pizza

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Servings: 6

1 can (11 ounces) refrigerated thin pizza crust

12 ounces lean ground beef

1 cup pizza sauce

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 package (9.4 ounces) Fresh Express Bacon Thousand Island Chopped Kit

1/3 cup dill pickle slices

Heat oven to 400 F. Unroll dough and spread on 13-by-9-inch nonstick baking sheet. Bake 8 minutes; remove from oven. In small skillet over medium-high heat, cook ground beef, stirring frequently, 8-10 minutes, or until no longer pink; drain. Spread sauce evenly on baked dough to within 1/2 inch of edge. Top with beef and cheese. Bake 8-10 minutes, or until crust is golden brown. Top with lettuce, bacon and salad toppings from kit and pickle slices. Drizzle with Thousand Island dressing from kit. Cut into 12 (3-by-3-inch) pieces.

Kickin’ Chicken Tostadas

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Servings: 6

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 jar (16 ounces) salsa verde, any heat level

2 packages (10.2 ounces each) Fresh Express Kickin’ Bacon Ranch Chopped Kit

12 tostada shells

1 avocado, peeled, pitted and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

In large, covered skillet over medium heat, cook chicken in salsa verde 20 minutes, turning once, until internal temperature reaches 165 F. Remove chicken, reserving 1/2 cup salsa verde; shred with two forks. Toss with reserved salsa verde. Place salad from kit in large bowl; toss with half the salad dressing from kit. Add toppings from kit; toss to combine. Divide salad evenly among tostada shells. Top each salad with chicken and avocado; drizzle with remaining dressing.

