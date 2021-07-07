Bowie man dies in drowning at Lake Amon Carter

A 34-year-old Bowie man died in a drowning at Lake Amon G. Carter during a July 4th camping weekend in Selma Park.

Bowie Police were called to Selma Park for a drowning at 7:39 a.m. on July 4. Officer Jerry Dilday and Sgt. Josh Wolfe responded to the call talking to Jamie Fugate, who said he had found the body of his best friend in the water a short time earlier.

The victim is Charles Robert Worthy, whose body was found in the water between a pair of campsites where the friends had been celebrating the holiday.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.