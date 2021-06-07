August 24, 1925 – July 1, 2021

FORESTBURG – Harriet Pauline Nauert, 95, Forestburg died on July 1, 2021 in Fort Worth, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation. The burial will follow on a later date at the Forest Hill Presbyterian Cemetery in Forest Hill.

Nauert was born Aug. 24, 1925 in Forest Hill to Samuel and Ruth (Foster) Collier. She worked for Wise-Chambers Clinic in Fort Worth and in the mid to late 1950s she married Andy Nauert. The couple spent the majority of their years together in Southlake and retired to Forestburg in 1990. She spent her days as a homemaker, and volunteering with Hospice of Rural Texas and at the Bowie Memorial Hospital in Bowie.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andy Nauert; brothers, Clay Collier, Sam Collier and Gordon Collier.

She is survived by her sons, Paul Nauert, Forestburg and Andy Nauert Jr., North Richland Hills; daughter, Caroline Pepa, Florida; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a charity of your choice.