Accident sends two people to hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital following this two-vehicle accident on Tuesday at the intersection of State Highway 59 and U.S. 287.

Bowie Police responded to the crash shortly after 6 p.m. According to the report, Braden Case, 17, was driving a 2014 GMC pickup north on Hwy. 59 crossing the overpass of U.S. Hwy. 28, while Breanna Lovelace, 18, was driving a 2012 Hyundai north on the northbound service road of U.S. 287.

Lovelace reportedly stopped at the stop sign at the intersection. The report states at this time in the investigation it appears for unknown reasons the pickup did not see the car and proceeded into the intersection to turn left onto Hwy. 59.

Due to the marks and lack of skid marks on the roads, the police state it appears Lovelace had little to no time to react and collided with the truck.

The front end of the truck struck the driver’s side of the Hyundai, which the report states had the right of way. Lovelace and a passenger, Lilly Perez, 19, were both transported by Bowie EMS to Wise Regional Hospital.

There was no information available on their injuries.

Two people from his vehicle were transported to Wise Health System with injuries in this accident. (News photo by Barbara Green)