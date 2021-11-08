An elevated sandwich for any occasion

(Culinary.net) They might not be the fanciest of foods, but when you eat a filling, protein-packed sandwich, you are usually left satisfied and full of energy. From ham and turkey to mayo and mustard, the possibilities are nearly endless when sandwiches are on the menu.

With so many customizable options for bread, meats, toppings and more, it’s easy to create the perfect sandwich. For example, this Croissant Chicken Salad Sandwich with Sprouts is served on a fluffy, light, mouthwatering croissant and features a hearty mixture of chicken, bacon and veggies to give you that boost you have been craving.

To make the sandwich, line six slices of bacon in a skillet. Cook until slightly crispy. Drain over a paper towel and crush into pieces.

On a cutting board, cut cherry tomatoes in half and chop green onions.

In a mixing bowl, combine chicken, mayonnaise, chopped green onions, pepper, bacon crumbles and halved cherry tomatoes.

Cut croissants in half and scoop a generous amount of chicken salad onto the bottom of the croissant. Top with sprouts and replace top croissant.

The chicken is creamy, the bacon crumbles are crispy and the green onions give it crunch, making this sandwich perfect for nearly any occasion. Whether it’s a bridal shower, picnic at the park with family or just lunch on a weekend afternoon, it can give you the energy to go forward and finish your day strong.

Croissant Chicken Salad Sandwich with Sprouts

Servings: 6

6 strips bacon

1 rotisserie chicken, shredded

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup green onions, chopped

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

sprouts

In skillet, arrange bacon and cook until slightly crispy. Drain bacon over paper towel; allow to dry. Crush into pieces. In large bowl, stir chicken, mayonnaise, green onions and pepper until combined. Add bacon and tomatoes; stir until combined. Cut croissants in half. Spoon generous portion of chicken salad over bottom croissant. Top with sprouts. Replace top croissant.

