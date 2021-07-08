Chlorine change-out begins Monday

The annual summer disinfection conversion for the City of Bowie water system will begin on Aug. 9 and continue through Sept. 7.

Jerry Sutton, plant supervisor, said customers may notice some minor odor and taste issues with the water during this period as the treatment system changes disinfectant.

The plant uses a combination of ammonia and chlorine called chloramines. Across a period of time those ingredients build up in the system and it takes a change to straight chlorine across 28 days to clear it out.

During this period there may be taste and odor changes, but at the end of the process things should return to normal.