Montague County 4-H celebrated the accomplishments of the past year and looks forward to the new year as they gathered for the annual awards banquet Sunday in Montague.

After the banquet was canceled last year due to the pandemic, families were happy to gather again for the special event. Kooper Hansard, Nocona, and Drew Kurosky, Forestburg, won the top award of the night the Gold Star Awards.

Read the full story and see more photos in the mid-week Bowie News.