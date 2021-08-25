Lady Panthers beat Gold-Burg

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers hosted fellow Montague County team Gold-Burg on Friday.

Despite some rough opening points, the Lady Panthers won in straight sets against the Lady Bears.

The two teams had scrimmaged each other back on Aug. 6, but now was the time to see who was better in a game setting.

Gold-Burg scored the first eight points of the game as the young Saint Jo team had some trouble executing offense and receiving serves. However, once the Lady Panthers scored their first point they were off.

Saint Jo came back to score 14 straight points to take the lead 14-8 as the Lady Bears had trouble receiving serves, specifically from the Lady Panthers Kayden Skidmore.

Even when serves were received well later in the set, more often than not it was Saint Jo coming out well on the other end of competitive rallies.

The Lady Panthers built a double-digit lead and won the first set 25-15.

The second and third sets were not much better for the Lady Bears. Gold-Burg continued to have trouble receiving serves as the aces piled up and the leads continued to grow.

Saint Jo won the second set 25-9 and the third set 25-10 to win the match with little drama.

