Linda Gayle Walters

June 7, 1931 – August 8, 2021

BOWIE – Jessie “Florine” Deweber, 90, Bowie, TX, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 8, 2021.

A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12 at Newport Cemetery in Newport with David Hall and Jon Page officiating.

Florine was born on June 7, 1931 in Jack County to Archie and Ettie (Read) Hicks. She graduated from Bowie High School. On Nov. 3, 1948 Florine married Newton Deweber Jr. in Jacksboro. Florine was a longtime member of Carter Lake Road Church of Christ. She worked for Bowie Manufacturing, where she made many lifelong friends. Florine loved to quilt and bake chocolate chip cookies for her grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Newton Deweber Jr.; sisters, Sadie Tage, Janie Ford; two infant sisters; brother, Archie Hicks Jr. and son-in-law, Curtis Wolsey.

Florine is survived by her sons, Jerry Deweber, Dish and Donald Deweber and wife, Connie, Bowie; daughters, Brenda Palmer and husband, Larry, Bowie and Kathy Wolsey, Bowie; sister, Mary Mitchell, Bridgeport; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made to the Newport Cemetery Association at 11476 FM 2127, Bowie, TX, 76230.

Family wishes to express a special thanks to the staff of Independence Hall and Solaris Hospice, for their care and love during this difficult time.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

