Lions Club plans vision screening

The Bowie Lions Club is sponsoring a free community vision and eye screening clinic for both children age one and older and adults on Sept. 25.

Screen services will be provided by Sight for All. The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 25 at First Presbyterian Church of Bowie, 300 W. Nelson.

Screenings will look for signs of lazy eye, glaucoma, macular degeneration, hypertensive retinopathy and of course the need for glasses.