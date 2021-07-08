Proposed 2021 tax rate going before court

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Aug. 9 with budgetary items dominating the agenda.

Tax Assessor-Collector Kathy Phillips will present the certification of appraised values for tax year 2021, along with the No New Revenue and Voter Approval Tax Rate for 2021.

Commissioners will then consider a proposed tax rate to fund the budget. Following a record vote, a public hearing will be scheduled. A budget workshop follows those action items.

Other topics on the agenda will be consideration of the 2022 county holiday; establishing Sept. 28, 2021 as National Voter Registration Day; county participation in the U.S. Department of Agriculture grant; renew the interlocal agreement with Lubbock County acting through the regional public defender for capital cases; presentation of a replat of lots 611 and 612 in precinct two Silver Lakes Ranch; authority for precinct three to enter the Todd Brown property on Jackson Road to clear a fence line and for precinct four to transfer $10,000 from machinery and equipment to part-time.