Upper Trinity board to meet in person, on Zoom

08/14/2021 COUNTY LIFE 0

The board of directors for the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District will meet in person and through Zoom conferencing at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the Springtown office, 1859 West Highway 199.
The meeting includes a public hearing and monthly business. Find the full agenda and Zoom link on the district website at: uppertrinitygcd.com.

