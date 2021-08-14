The board of directors for the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District will meet in person and through Zoom conferencing at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the Springtown office, 1859 West Highway 199.
The meeting includes a public hearing and monthly business. Find the full agenda and Zoom link on the district website at: uppertrinitygcd.com.
Upper Trinity board to meet in person, on Zoom
