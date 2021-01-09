BISD adopts lower 2021 tax rate

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie Independent School District approved what officials called a “balanced and conservative” budget in an early morning session Tuesday, along with a tax rate that is slightly lower that is .0225 cents less than the 2020 rate.

Trustees conducted a public hearing at 7 a.m. for the tax rate, followed by a second agenda for the budget activity. Chief Financial Officer Paula Peterson presented the budget proposal, along with a 2020-21 amendment, committed fund balance list and the salary schedule.

This year’s balanced budget has expenses totaling $16,623,497 compared to $16,257,916 adopted in the 2020-21 budget.

Read the full story on the budget and tax rate in the mid-week Bowie News.