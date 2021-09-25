Bowie Council meets Monday

The Bowie City Council faces a brief agenda of business when it meets at 6 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Two items of new business will include a revision to the Bowie Fire Department’s charity care policy and a resolution nominating a candidate for director on the Montague County Board of Realtors.

Several items of old business fill out the agenda including the second reading of the budget and tax rate ordinances and revisions to the city’s emergency management plan.