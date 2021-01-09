Bowie, Nocona play in Buckle Up for Lane tournament

Bowie took part in Nocona’s hosted Buckle Up for Lane Tournament last weekend and both teams did well enough to make it into the gold bracket on Saturday.

The Lady Rabbits had a chance to play for third place, but came up short while the Lady Indians went into the consolation bracket.

In pool play, Bowie’s group was one team short compared to everyone else. The Lady Rabbits won a tough three-set match against Windthorst to start the tournament, but would next lose a three-set match to Lindsay. The Lady Rabbits then beat district opponent City View easily enough to finish pool play.

With the top three teams in the pool (Bowie, Windthorst, Lindsay) all losing matches against one another, it came down to defensive points to decide which two would go on to the gold bracket. The Lady Rabbits finished four points better than Lindsay to earn the final spot in their pool.

Nocona started pool play with easy straight set wins against Bryson and Valley View. The Lady Indians lost a tough three-set match against Archer City before rebounding to beat Jacksboro easily to earn a spot in the gold bracket as well.

Bowie’s first match in bracket play was against a team it has seen a lot of in the first month of the season Alvord. The Lady Rabbits won easily in straight sets to move on.

Nocona was not so lucky as the team played Windthorst. The Lady Indians lost both sets by narrow margins to the Lady Trojans to be sent to the consolation side of the bracket.

Bowie next played district foe Henrietta and lost both sets to fall short of the championship match. The Lady Rabbits did play one more match for third place in a rematch against fellow pool team Windthorst.

Unlike the first match however, the Lady Trojans came out on top this time, winning in straight sets that were both close as Bowie finished fourth overall.

Nocona played Ponder in the consolation side. It went to three sets as each one could have gone either way. In the end it was the Lady Lions who came out on top in a close third set, giving them a ticket to play for the consolation championship while the Lady Indians tournament was over.

