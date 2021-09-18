Bowie volleyball loses at Henrietta 3-1

The Bowie Lady Rabbits opened their season at Henrietta on Tuesday with a loss to the Lady Cats.

Henrietta won in four sets in a match that had competitive moments for Bowie, but it was not enough.

The Lady Rabbits came into the match after losing on Sept. 10 against 4A Graham. Bowie lost the tough match in five sets that could have gone either way. The set scores were 17-25, 25-19, 32-30, 23-25 and 14-16.

The first set on Tuesday was competitive with neither team building too big of a lead until midway through.

Henrietta was up 14-11 when the Lady Rabbits won nine of the next 10 points to open up a 20-15 lead.

Bowie was able to close out the set by splitting the next 10 points to win 25-20 and take the early lead.

The second set saw the Lady Rabbits never get on track. The Lady Cats lead continued to grow from 7-3 to 11-4. With Bowie down 20-10, it was time to mentally concede the set and try to build momentum for an important set three. Henrietta won 25-14 to tie the match.

The third set saw the Lady Rabbits early lead blossom into a several point cushion. Bowie led 12-8 and held the same margin 10 points later up 17-13.

Henrietta came back to cut the lead to one point several times, but the Lady Rabbits still led 23-22 heading into the final points.

Unfortunately, the Lady Cats won the final three points to steal the set 25-23 and take the lead 2-1.

After losing an important third set, some teams might have given up.

The prospect of winning two straight sets to be able to win the overall match is hard for some teams to gather energy to play well in the fourth set.

Bowie instead came out and played the opening points even. The teams were tied 10-10, with Henrietta leading only 13-12 a few points later.

The Lady Cats then went on a bit of a run to open the lead to 17-13 and 19-16. The Lady Rabbits closed the lead to within two points 21-19, but ultimately could no retake the lead.

Henrietta closed the match winning five of the last six points to win the set 25-20 and the match 3-1.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.