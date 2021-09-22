Montague County runners compete

Both cross country teams from Nocona finished first at a meet in Wichita Falls on Thursday while teams from Bowie and Saint Jo did well racing at Ponder on Friday.

The Indian teams both ran in the smaller races or with some of the bigger area schools’ JV teams.

The Lady Indians were led by Allie Brown who finished first overall with a time of 12:44. The top five runners also included Graci Brown (11), Jayce Rose (13), Raylee Sparkman (14) and Melissa Segura (16).

The Nocona boy’s team had Ivan Vera lead the team, finishing third overall with a time of 19:34. The top five runners for the Indians also included Freddy Duran (6), Alex Stephens (7), Frank Espinoza (8) and Claudio Segura (10).

Coach Colby Schniederjan liked how his athletes ran.

“I was very proud of the boys today,” Schniederjan said. “We finally ran smart. Our conditioning is getting better and strategy played strongly into our race today. Great overall job by our team.”

Prairie Valley runners also competed at the meet. To see those results pick up the Sept. 18 paper.

At Ponder on Friday the Jackrabbit boy’s team finished fifth overall. Nathan Rogers finished first for Bowie in 13th place with a time of 19:22.

The top five runners for the Jackrabbits also include Sebastian Martinez (23), Ignacio Saucedo (31), James Allison (53) and Alex Castro (59).

The Lady Rabbits team finished 11th and were led by Samantha Clarke, who finished 16th with a time of 14:24. The top five runners for Bowie also included Jojo Villarreal (57), Hadley Morris (65), Laisha Johnson (67) and Kaylee Johnson (77).

Coach Andy Atkins thought his team ran well on a tough course.

“We had a couple of runners run a bit stronger than they previously had and hopefully that’s a step in the right direction for them,” Atkins said. “Sebastian Martinez and Jojo Villarreal ran well for their respective races. Through this stretch of the season we really need to buckle down and train hard while keeping our bodies as healthy as possible.”

Saint Jo also ran at Ponder. The boy’s team finished eighth overall despite running against mostly bigger schools.

Collin Thomas finished first for the Panthers in seventh place with a time of 18:37. The top five runners also included Joshua Vogel (38), Kile Thurman (46), Jayden Curry (61) and Brice Durham (84).

On the girls side, Aubrey Morman ran alone and finished 69th with a time of 16:59.

Coach Lyndon Cook liked how several runners did and hopes his team can keep it going.

“Collin Thomas keeps racking up top 10 finishes and is getting into a nice rhythm, while I was really enthusiastic about how Josh Vogel improved his time and how Kile Thurman looked in his first race back from injury,” Cook said. “If we can keep improving as a group we will be in a very promising position come district.”

Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo are all next scheduled to run at Alvord on Sept. 22.

To see results for all high school runners from these schools, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.