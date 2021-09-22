Nocona wins homecoming

The Nocona Indians sent the fans home happy on Friday as they won their first game of the season against Chico.

The Indians beat the Dragons in dominant fashion 54-22 to have a happy homecoming night for all in Nocona.

Both the Indians and Chico came into the game hoping to get the first win of the season.

The Dragons got on the board first after both team’s initial drives went nowhere. Chico’s option running game sprouted some big plays early on and a drive was capped when the Dragons scored on a short quarterback sneak to go up 8-0.

Nocona responded as its offense moved down the field inside Chico’s red zone. Quarterback Brady McCasland then found Bodie Davis for a 6-yard touchdown.

The score was tied at 8-8 heading into the second quarter, but not before Charlie Fuller intercepted a pass near midfield.

The Indians could not take the lead right away. The Dragon defense forced a turnover on downs on their own 33 yard-line. Luckily, Chico turned the ball right back over as Miguel Olivares recovered a fumble on the next play.

Nocona then scored on the next offensive play as running back Johnny Stone scored on a 35-yard run to put the Indians up 14-8.

Nocona’s defense then forced a punt on Chico’s next possession. The special teams came through as Dayson Elliott and a crowd blocked the punt. McCasland recovered the ball and took it 30 or so yards in for another touchdown to put the Indians up 20-8.

The Dragons’ next possession looked promising as they moved into Nocona territory running the ball. Unfortunately for Chico, another fumble allowed the Indians to recover the ball by McCasland again.

Nocona’s offense moved the ball down the field and scored again as McCasland found tight end Sam Davis for a 14-yard touchdown to put the Indians up 26-8.

With less than two minutes before halftime the Dragons to tried to be aggressive and pass the ball down the field.

The pass was intercepted by none other than McCasland, who returned the ball from near midfield inside Chico’s 10-yard line.

Nocona had chances to score before halftime, but failed to though the Indians lead was still good.

Nocona wanted to make sure to not let up following a long halftime full of homecoming festivities.

The Indians got the ball first and went on a scoring drive, capped off by Stone scoring on a 17-yard run to increase the lead to 34-8.

Following a defensive stop, Nocona scored again as McCasland found Fuller for a 20-yard touchdown catch as the lead grew to 40-8.

Still in the third quarter, the Indians again got a stop and the offense scored as McCasland ran in a touchdown from 17-yards out to increase Nocona’s lead to 46-8.

The Indians then started playing backups and reserves with the game in hand.

At the start of the fourth quarter Chico scored its first points since the first quarter on another quarterback sneak to cut the lead to 46-14.

Nocona’s backup offense answered back as Caden Gaston ran in another touchdown from 21 yards to make the score 54-14.

The Dragons had one final drive with the time ticking down and scored on another short run as time expired, making the final score 54-22 in favor of the Indians.

