Prairie Valley cross country does well at first meet

The Prairie Valley cross country teams ran in the first races of the season on Thursday in Wichita Falls.

Both the boy’s and girl’s team had individuals who finished in the top 10.

The boy’s team top runner Eli Croxton finished in first place in the team’s race, racing to a time of 19:10. Teammate Dale Neugebauer finished behind Croxton in second place.

The Bulldogs top five runners also included Michael Cole (11), Tyson Easterling (24) and Isaac Yeargin (30).

Coach Seth Stephens thought his team ran well despite missing some runners due to injury.

“The kids liked the course because it was nice and flat, but we also know we need to improve our times if we want to reach our goals,” Stephens said. “I’m proud of Eli and Dale for earning the gold and silver medals, and they were excited to see some of the training paying dividends.”

The Lady Bulldogs top runner Linzie Priddy finished third overall with a time of 13:35. The team’s top five runners included Karagan Ritchie (15), Veronica Gutierrez (31), Natalie Young (41) and Randi Gilleland (42).

Coach Jeannie Carpenter thought her team ran well in their first meet, but especially praised her top runner.

“Linzie Priddy ran an outstanding race,” Carpenter said. “She has not been truly pushed in practice and she really came out and ran with intent and never slowed down. Karagan Ritchie also placed in the top 25 and ran her personal best, as did several others.”

Both Prairie Valley teams are next scheduled to run at Alvord on Sept. 22 in the afternoon.

To see individual times and places for all Prairie Valley High School runners, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.