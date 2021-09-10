Sheriff’s office host National Night Out event 10/09/2021 COUNTY LIFE 0 Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas and Deputy Ashley Dennis brought the welcomed for Tuesday night's National Night Out hosted by the Montague County Sheriff's office. (Photo by Barbara Green) Chief Deputy Jack Lawson conducted a drone demonstration for guests attending the National Night Out event Tuesday in Montague. (Photo by Barbara Green) Deputy Matthew Sawyer served up a snowcone at Tuesday night’s event. Sgt. Aaron Brandle and Communications Cpl. Jalyn Brandle serve up popcorn. (Photo by Barbara Green)
