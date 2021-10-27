Chapman Building wins People’s Choice from Texas Downtown Association

By CINDY ROLLER,

BCDB director

It came down to the “like” on Friday afternoon as many watched Facebook to see the outcome of the Texas Downtown Association’s People’s Choice Award contest.

At the five o’clock hour the photo collage of the Chapman Building downtown garnered 700 social media likes on Facebook in just five days.

“Deann and I would like to thank everyone who voted for the Chapman Building nominated in the Texas Downtown Association’s People’s Choice Award for Best Renovation/Rehabilitation/Restoration,” said owner Brad Sherman just after receiving the news. “With all the voting it acquired (Facebook likes/loves) put us over the top while giving wonderful accolades for the City of Bowie and Montague County.”

According to TDA Director Catherine Sak, it was the second most liked in the history of the People’s Choice contest. The BCDB director took the photos and entered the submission. Sak was impressed with the rally of likes from a Texas community with a population under 50,000.

