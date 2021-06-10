Football Roundup

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns football team had a homecoming win for the ages on Friday night.

The Longhorns won their first game of the season 46-45 against Vernon Northside in a game that went to seven overtime periods.

Both teams came into the game in rough shape health wise and seeking their first wins. Forestburg fell behind 19-7 in the second quarter, but came back tie the game heading into halftime. It was a defensive struggle for most of the second half.

Jeremiah Perez, who finished the game with 292 yards rushing, scored with less than two minutes left in regulation to tie the score at 39-39. The defense got a stop with some time left, but Coach Greg Roller decided to play for overtime.

Both teams scored on their first possessions to keep the game going. After that, the overtime rules transitioned to where both teams alternate one-point conversions from the two-yard line.

Roller admitted he and his team were confused at times during the overtime since the format was new this year.

Both teams had trouble converting several times until the Longhorns finally did as Perez found Braxton Osteen in the end zone.

After being unsure if the game was over, when the referees signaled it was the players celebrated in dramatic fashion.

Bowie

The Bowie Jackrabbits faced another buzz saw as they hosted Pilot Point on Friday.

The Bearcats won in a one-sided affair 65-18 to give the Jackrabbits their second district loss in as many games.

Pilot Point is considered the clear number No. 2 team in the district after state-ranked Brock, the team Bowie had to play the previous week to start off district play.

The Bearcats started the game scoring on its opening drive. The Jackrabbits were looking to respond when quarterback Landon Felts went down with some sort hip injury that took him out of the game.

From there Pilot Point scored twice more before Jackrabbit backup quarterback Colby Miller found Seth Mann for a 16-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 22-6.

Following another score from the Bearcats, Miller then found Colton Covington for a 63-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 29-12. Pilot Point scored once more before halftime to make it 36-12.

At some point in the second half Miller then went down with an injury. Bowie then turned to senior Jake Fallis, who had never played quarterback and mostly stuck to running the ball to finish the game out with the score getting ridiculous.

The last good thing of note for Bowie in the game was Trevor Hopson recovering a fumble on defense and returning it 66 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. This made the final score 65-18.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians lost to Maud on Thursday night in a game that was delayed 45 minutes at the start due to lightning.

When the game did start the Cardinals would go on to win 41-14.

On defense Coach Blake Crutsinger said his team did not do a good job in stopping Maud’s quarterback.

“We have to do a better job tackling,” Crutsinger said. “We practice it every day, but we have to do a better job of it.”

On offense, Crutsinger zeroed in on one aspect that stopped drives.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg football team won its fourth straight game by mercy rule on Friday with a win at Woodson.

The Bears won 61-16 in a game where once they figured out how to stop the Cowboys early on it was over.

Woodson was surprisingly physical to start the game, something Coach Joe Helms said they had not shown much of on film in the lead up.

This led to the Cowboys scoring on their first two possessions mostly running the ball right at Gold-Burg. Once adjustments were made and Bears rose to the level of physical play Woodson brought, they started getting stops on defense.

Offensively Gold-Burg could not be slowed down from the start, finishing all but one drive on the night with a touchdown with its advantage in the speed department.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.