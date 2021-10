June 11, 1946 – September 29, 2021

BOWIE – Jerry Allen Jenkinson, 75, Bowie, TX died on Sept. 29, 2021.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation.

Jenkinson was born in Cherokee, OK to Virgil and Anne (Shklar) Jenkinson on June 11, 1946. He was married to the late Mary Frances Kendall. He was a graduate of Northwestern State University where he received a degree in accounting.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

He is survived by his sons, John and Rustin Jenkinson and three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.