Kids enjoy fire prevention programs 10/16/2021 COUNTY LIFE 0 City of Bowie firefighters visited the local schools last week for National Fire Prevention Week programs. Here they are at Bowie Elementary. (News photo by Barbara Green) A firefighter put on his full bunker gear complete with breathing apparatus to show kids the sight and sounds when a firefighter might come into your home, so the kids would not be so scared. (Photos by Barbara Green) Firefighter Danny Byler shows a youngster how to cover his face as he stops, drops and rolls in the event his clothes were on fire.
