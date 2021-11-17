Both Prairie Valley teams beat Savoy

The Prairie Valley basketball teams both kicked off the season with wins at Savoy on Friday night.

The Lady Bulldogs won 34-13 while the Bulldogs won 61-27.

The Prairie Valley girl’s basketball team was fresh off the end of the volleyball season and had only two days of practice before the game.

Carmen Gomez led the team with 13 points and four steals. Emily Carpenter was second with nine points and led the team with 10 rebounds.

The boy’s were coming off a scrimmage and regular practice time though it is missing starter Tyler Winkler to start the season.

Konner Ritchie led the team with 16 points while Eli Croxtron and Isaac Yeargin were right behind scoring 14 and 12 points.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.