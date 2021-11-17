Bowie boys lose opening game 53-48

The Bowie Jackrabbits boy’s basketball team opened up their season on the road Friday night at Ponder.

The Lions won a close game 53-48 in a game that was frustrating for several reasons.

Both teams had to deal with foul troubles from the beginning which led to a ton of free throws. Unfortunately for the Jackrabbits, they had trouble not just with free throws, but with shooting in general.

Still, it was close throughout. Ponder led 12-10 after the first quarter and 21-18 at halftime. The Lions were able to expand their lead a bit in the third quarter leading 34-28 heading into the fourth quarter.

In the final quarter, both teams played with much more urgency as the scoring went up. Bowie had made only one 3-pointer in the first three quarters, but were able to sink three of them in the fourth.

Post player Riley Blackburn, who got hit with foul trouble at the start of the game, scored six of his 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Despite Bowie scoring 20 points in the final period, Ponder almost equaled it scoring 19 of its own to keep its lead. Eventually the Jackrabbits ran out of time as the Lions won 53-48.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.