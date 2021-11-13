Forestburg, Saint Jo ready community Thanksgiving meals

The communities of Forestburg and Saint Jo are preparing for their Thanksgiving dinners, both set for Nov. 18.

In Forestburg dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 in the Forestburg Community Center. Turkey, ham, dressing, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce and drinks will be provided by the Forestburg Community Service Club.

Guests are asked to bring their favorite salad, vegetable dish or dessert.

In Saint Jo, the dinner is at noon on at the Saint Jo Civic Center. The meat, drinks and bread will be provided. Guests bring side dishes and desserts.