Program to explore historic recipes

Historic Recipes: Cooking Cornbread at Barrington Plantation The American diet of the mid-nineteenth century consisted of corn and pork, and supplemental seasonal vegetables and fruits. Corn is a versatile crop, and during this virtual event we will be cooking two recipes that symbolize both the Jones family and their enslaved workers at the Barrington Plantation. These recipes come from the book “What Mrs. Fisher Knows About Old Southern Cooking” by Elizabeth Fisher. Dictated by Fisher, a formerly enslaved cook, “Corn Egg Bread” and “Plantation Corn Bread or Hoe Cakes” represent foods eaten daily in the 1850s. The kitchen at Barrington would have had a ready supply of corn, which was the main starch staple in early Texas. Domestic Interpreter Barb King will be leading the discussion and cooking demonstration, and answering questions about historic kitchens, hearth cooking, and historic foodways. Date: Saturday, November 13, 2 p.m. Central

Platform: Zoom (Registrants will receive the link to the event via email closer to event date)

Cost: Free (Donations in support of the Friends of the Texas Historical Commission are welcome and appreciated!)