30th annual Christmas festival a big success

Greeted by temperatures in the 60s, the 30th annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade rolled through downtown Bowie with a record number of participants and floats.

The holiday festival opened Friday night with the “O Christmas Tree Sip & Stroll with Me.” Wonderful weather greeted strollers who visit the many participating merchants in downtown. The Bowie Economic Development Corporation also hosted its annual open house early in the evening.

Saturday morning it was all about kids and families as the Bowie Fire Department served up pancakes with Santa Claus and Elf ‘N’ Magic created Christmas crafts. Firefighters and the ladies auxiliary served more than 270 plates of pancakes for families as the kids colored and then had a visit with Santa who was settled in a comfy chair in the fire hall.

Read the full story with all the parade winners in the mid-week Bowie News along with all the parade winners.

Ray and Jill Jones drive the Baby Yoda Jeep in the parade. (Photo by Jordan Neal)