October 2, 1932 – December 5, 2021

MONTAGUE – Charles Don “Don” Castle, 89, died on Dec. 5, 2021.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Scott Funeral Home.

Castle was born on Oct. 2, 1932 in Illinois Bend to Everett Owen and Virginia Alice (Frazier) Castle. He was raised in Illinois Bend and attended school there until the school closed. He graduated from Saint Jo High School. After graduation, he joined the United States Army. After being discharged, he attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, it was there that he met his wife, Francis Josephine “Jo” (Chafin) Castle.

Castle worked as a geologist with the oilfield for several years before moving to Dallas where he worked for Texas Instruments, where he worked for 30 years. Once he retired, they moved back home to Montague County, where he enjoyed the life of a farmer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Castle; parents, Everett and Virginia Castle; sisters, Marie Johnson and Lavern Trammell and brothers, Young Darnell, Bloyce and Doyle Castle.

He is survived by his daughter, Shannon Gillette, Saint Jo; eight grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and numerous friends.