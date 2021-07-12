April 19, 1943 – December 2, 2021

SUNSET – Christine McCarty, 78, Sunset, TX died on Dec. 2, 2021.

A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Sunset Cemetery in Sunset, with the Rev. Phillip Weitner officiating.

McCarty was born on April 19, 1943 in Pennington Gap, VI.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Robinson; husband, Don McCarty; several sisters and brothers and an infant great-grandson

Survivors include her son, Andy Paul Miller; daughter, Jeana Miller Rodriguez; several sisters and brothers; three grandsons and several great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.