Dealing with holiday stress, grief, anxiety

While the holidays are a time of joy and sharing, they also can be a time of significant physical and mental stress.

The season often brings unwelcome guests – stress and depression. And it’s no wonder. The holidays often present a dizzying array of demands from cooking meals and shopping, to cleaning and entertaining, just to name a few.

The COVID-19 pandemic also has put extra stress and strain on families. Christmas holidays during this time have been very different with families unable to be together for many different reasons. For many, there will be vacant seats at the dinner table this Christmas as loved ones were lost to the virus. Some also may be recovering from the illness.

Many also have lost their jobs or experienced financial strain this past year. Compounded together these factors can make you feel anxious, stressed, or depressed.

Managing holiday stress requires setting priorities as well as avoiding and reducing as many stressors as possible.

Read the full story on help to assist with holiday stress, anxiety, sadness and grief in the weekend Bowie News.